CPC delegation visits Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Ma Hui, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Malaysia from Thursday to Saturday.
During the visit, the delegation attended the Fifth Belt and Road China-Malaysia Business Dialogue and held discussions with Malaysia's political and business sectors.
Ma emphasized that China is willing to work with Malaysia to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and further develop a high-level strategic partnership.
He noted that the two sides should deepen comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity.
The Malaysian side expressed its readiness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields through inter-party relations and to jointly build the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.
Photos
