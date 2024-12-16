China's FDI inflow rises 6 pct in November

Xinhua) 09:48, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use climbed 6 percent in November from the same period last year, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

From January to November, the actual use of FDI stood at 749.7 billion yuan (about 104 billion U.S. dollars), down 27.9 percent year on year. This decline narrowed by 1.9 percentage points compared to January to October, marking the third consecutive month of narrowing decline.

In the first 11 months, 52,379 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent. This marks the highest level in history for the same period.

The proportion of actual use of FDI in high-tech manufacturing rose 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Investment from some developed economies has continued to grow, with actual investment from Germany up 10.9 percent year on year, from Singapore up 4.8 percent, and from Switzerland up 4 percent. Investment from ASEAN countries climbed 6.4 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)