Swiss Chalet opens at Houhai, bringing the charm of an alpine winter to the heart of Beijing

People's Daily Online) 23:17, December 14, 2024

The Swiss Chalet located on the shores of Houhai Lake weaves a unique charm through a blend of Chinese elegance and Alpine style. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy in China)

Situated by Houhai Lake in Beijing, the Swiss Chalet, a pop-up bar, officially opened its doors on Dec. 12. It integrates classic Swiss elements into the architecture of a traditional Chinese octagonal pavilion, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of Chinese and Swiss cultures. The chalet's Swiss-style interior decor, along with its offerings of Swiss specialty foods, hot drinks, and desserts, immerses visitors in the ambiance of the Alpine "après-ski", or post-ski, culture.

Jürg Burri, Swiss ambassador to China, highlighted in his opening remarks that the Swiss people cherish their mountains, snow, and the warm post-ski moments in chalets where they gather around the fireplace, enjoy delicious food, and share stories. "We hope to bring the charm of Swiss winter culture to the heart of Beijing," he said.

Zhi Haijie, acting district mayor of Xicheng district, remarked, "Driven by our shared passion for winter sports, we are embarking on this cultural exchange 'ice and snow journey' together. We hope the Swiss Chalet will become a new starting point for our exchanges and deepen the road of friendship between China and Switzerland."

Jürg Burri, Swiss Ambassador to China and Zhi Haijie, Acting District Mayor of Xicheng District, rang a Swiss cowbell together to inaugurate the chalet. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy in China)

The Swiss chalet, initiated by the Swiss Embassy in China in collaboration with Switzerland Tourism and supported by Xicheng District of Beijing, will be open to the public from Dec. 12, 2024, to Jan. 19, 2025. During this period, a series of cultural exchanges and sports-themed activities will be held. The unveiling of the chalet symbolizes the deep integration of Chinese and Swiss winter cultures and marks the beginning of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025.

The interior of the Swiss Chalet features three main colors: Swiss red, forest brown, and snow white, creating an ambiance that blends nature and modernity. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy)

(Cao Mengfan, as an intern, contributed to this article.)

