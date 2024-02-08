Chinese, Swiss FMs hope for stronger ties, FTA upgrade

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the third round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the third round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-Switzerland relations have stood the test of time, and are exemplary, being at the forefront of China's bilateral relations with Western countries.

China is ready to work with Switzerland to open up new prospects for China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership under the guidance of leaders of the two states, Wang added.

Cassis said that the two countries understand each other and communicated candidly, and that bilateral cooperation has not been affected by the differences between the two sides. He added that Switzerland is willing to work with China to promote the bilateral partnership to a new level.

The two sides agreed to continue to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, respect each other's choice of system and development path, and make good use of multiple inter-governmental dialogue and cooperation mechanisms. They also pledged to deepen cooperation in fields such as finance, science and innovation, education, intellectual property rights, climate change, green development and winter sports.

Expressing their satisfaction with the feasibility study on upgrading the bilateral free-trade agreement, the two sides said they are willing to officially start the upgrade negotiations as soon as possible.

Wang introduced China's positive measures to promote high-level opening-up, calling on Switzerland to offer an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. Cassis said he appreciated China's opening-up, and that Switzerland supports free trade and opposes protectionism.

Cassis spoke highly of China's visa-free policy for Swiss citizens, saying that Switzerland warmly welcomes Chinese tourists and will provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens and Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland.

The two sides agreed to make good preparations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Switzerland Year of Culture and Tourism in 2025.

The two sides affirmed their support for the core role of the United Nations in international affairs, and their commitment to stepping up multilateral communication and coordination.

