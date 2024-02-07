Chinese VP meets with Swiss FM in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:10, February 07, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday met with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Beijing, calling for enhanced bilateral relations.

Han said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Switzerland have established an innovative strategic partnership, which has set a fine example of friendly cooperation between countries of different social systems and different sizes at different development stages.

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Han said the two sides should carry forward the fine tradition of friendship and cooperation, adhere to mutual respect, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges and push for continuous development of bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with Switzerland to build a community with a shared future for humanity and make the global governance system more just and equitable, Han added.

Cassis said that Switzerland always attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to actively carry out exchanges at all levels, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a new level.

