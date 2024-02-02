Swiss foreign minister to visit China

Xinhua) February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will visit China from Feb. 6 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

Cassis is at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the spokesperson said.

The two sides will hold the third round of China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the spokesperson said.

