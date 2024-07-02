Home>>
China, Switzerland to start talks for FTA upgrade ASAP
(Xinhua) 16:42, July 02, 2024
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Switzerland on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to officially start negotiations for the upgrade of the Sino-Swiss free trade agreement (FTA) as soon as possible, according to Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao held talks with Swiss Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin, also head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research on Monday, discussing the robust development of Sino-Swiss economic and trade relations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets guests from Switzerland, Japan
- Serbian trade minister hails China-Serbia FTA
- China-Serbia free trade agreement to take effect on July 1
- China-Serbia FTA to take effect on July 1, further facilitates bilateral exchanges
- China-Ecuador free trade agreement to take effect on May 1
- Chinese, Swiss FMs hope for stronger ties, FTA upgrade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.