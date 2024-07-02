China, Switzerland to start talks for FTA upgrade ASAP

Xinhua) 16:42, July 02, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Switzerland on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to officially start negotiations for the upgrade of the Sino-Swiss free trade agreement (FTA) as soon as possible, according to Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao held talks with Swiss Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin, also head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research on Monday, discussing the robust development of Sino-Swiss economic and trade relations.

