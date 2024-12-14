In pics: candle light vigil to mark national memorial day in Nanjing

Xinhua) 10:43, December 14, 2024

Children attend a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A woman places a candle while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024.

People attend a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024.

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Children sing a song while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024.

Children place candles while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024.

Children sing a song while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024.

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

