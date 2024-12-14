In pics: candle light vigil to mark national memorial day in Nanjing
Children attend a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A woman places a candle while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People attend a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Children sing a song while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Children place candles while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Children sing a song while attending a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a candle light vigil at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. A candle light vigil was held here on Friday to mark this year's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
