National memorial ceremony for Nanjing Massacre victims held in Nanjing
China's national flag flies at half mast at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. Friday marks the 11th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. Friday marks the 11th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
The 11th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims is held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
China's national flag flies at half mast at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. Friday marks the 11th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A flag-raising ceremony and a ceremony to lower the China's national flag at half mast are held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2024. Friday marks the 11th national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
