China holds national commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims

Xinhua) 13:52, December 13, 2024

NANJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- In a solemn display of remembrance, the people of Nanjing observed a moment of silence as sirens resonated throughout the city on Friday, marking China's national memorial ceremony to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

Despite the winter chill, thousands of people clad in dark attire gathered in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, with white flowers pinned to their chests, to partake in the ceremony.

China's national flag was flown at half-mast in front of the crowd, which included survivors of the massacre, local students and international friends.

At 10:01 a.m., sirens began to blare. Drivers in the downtown area stopped their vehicles, honking in unison, while pedestrians paused to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

Over 80 young people recited a declaration of peace, and citizen representatives struck the Bell of Peace. In a poignant symbol of hope, white doves were released, soaring over the square of the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the then-Chinese capital on Dec. 13, 1937. Over the course of six weeks, they proceeded to kill approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

A decade ago, China's top legislature designated Dec. 13 as the national memorial day for the victims of the atrocities.

Since last year's national memorial day, six survivors of the massacre have passed away, leaving only 32 registered survivors still alive today.

The Chinese government has preserved the testimonies of these survivors through written documents and video recordings. In 2015, these records were inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, ensuring that this harrowing chapter of history is remembered by future generations.

