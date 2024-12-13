Home>>
China's 2024 grain output tops 700 mln tonnes, a record high
(Xinhua) 16:40, December 13, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's 2024 grain output hit a record high of 706.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.6 percent from the output last year, official data showed Friday.
