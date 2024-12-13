China's 2024 grain output tops 700 mln tonnes, a record high

Xinhua) 16:40, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's 2024 grain output hit a record high of 706.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.6 percent from the output last year, official data showed Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)