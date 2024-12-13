China's top political advisor meets with United Russia party chairman

Xinhua) 09:07, December 13, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, who is also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that the CPC is willing to work with United Russia to implement the consensus reached by the Chinese and Russian heads of state, strengthen institutional exchange and strategic communication, and promote the continuous development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

Noting that Russia-China relations enjoy sound development momentum, Medvedev said that dialogue and cooperation between United Russia and the CPC have greatly promoted the strategic coordination and common interests of the two sides. The Russian side is willing to promote cooperation with China in various fields, and to deal with external challenges through channels such as the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of the two countries, he said.

