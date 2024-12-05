300 Chinese artifacts exhibited in Russia
People view exhibits during a special exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Tian Bin)
About 300 Chinese artifacts of the 50s were displayed at the exhibition, which will run from Dec. 5, 2024 to March 3, 2025, in Moscow.
