Short video creators breathe new life into traditional Chinese culture

People's Daily Online) 13:59, December 12, 2024

Photo shows a vlogger and a paper-cut cloak made by her. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Recent years have witnessed an increasing number of video creators dedicated to promoting traditional Chinese culture on short video platforms. Unlike inheritors of intangible cultural heritages, these passionate vloggers have used their cameras to capture and showcase traditional handicrafts, bringing forgotten memories back into the public eye.

Peng Chuanming, a vlogger, once spent eight months meticulously documenting the ancient bamboo papermaking techniques, with each step revealing the intricate artistry and unique sense of beauty behind the traditional craft.

Similarly, Peng Nanke, another vlogger, has devoted himself to resurrecting the procedures of ancient skills in painstaking detail. Whether crafting shadow puppets, making Jianzhan teaware, or reproducing donkey-hide gelatin, a traditional Chinese medicine also known as "ejiao" with a history of more than 2,500 years, he strictly follows traditional methods.

Peng Nanke, a vlogger, works on a wind chime. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

It often takes several months or even years to make a video demonstrating a traditional craft. Peng Chuanming spent two years producing ink with traditional techniques and created an eight-minute video that recorded the production process. This "slow-motion" approach stands in stark contrast to the fast pace of modern life.

These video creators focusing on traditional Chinese culture have brought intangible cultural heritages to a broader stage. They have rekindled viewers' passion and appreciation for traditional Chinese culture and enabled more people to rediscover the unique charm of Chinese culture.

Through video creators' interpretations, viewers can delve deeper into the cultural essence behind each intangible cultural heritage. For example, while reproducing a paper-cut cloak, a vlogger detailed the techniques and history of Chinese paper-cut art, as well as the culture behind the art form.

In addition to making traditional Chinese handicrafts, many creators on short video platforms are documenting and spreading intangible cultural heritage techniques through their unique approaches. Some use dazzling special effects to introduce traditional cultural knowledge, while others personally document the stories of intangible cultural heritage inheritors. In addition, some create contemporary art pieces by using traditional craftsmanship.

Through their diverse videos, these creators are driving the digital transformation of traditional culture.

Photo shows a vlogger known as Yanhong Aimee on the internet and a traditional hat made by her. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

A vlogger known as Yanhong Aimee on the internet has gained fame by making headwear of the Miao ethnic group, a Peking Opera phoenix coronet and other traditional handicrafts from cans. In her videos, viewers can see how she recreates traditional headdresses and creates artworks by blending intangible cultural heritages with modernity. Her butterfly designs, which blend traditional filigree inlay techniques with modern art, graced the stage at Paris Fashion Week recently, bringing ancient techniques to the world.

The diversity of content has introduced ancient traditional culture to a broader audience on short video platforms. Data showed that 13.79 million users shared their intangible cultural heritage experiences on the popular short-video platform Douyin from May of last year to May of this year, with videos on traditional crafts like lacquer fans, flowery headwear, and horse-faced skirts surging by 318 times, 55 times, and 15 times, respectively. In addition, the number of users who bought group-purchase goods about intangible cultural heritages skyrocketed by 328 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)