Trending in China | Echoes of Dunhuang: Traditional hand drums

(People's Daily App) 17:03, August 05, 2024

The Dunhuang hand drum is a traditional Chinese percussion instrument from the Dunhuang region of Gansu Province. It is integral to Dunhuang music, folk dance and theatrical performances. Now, step into the ancient heart of Dunhuang, where the rhythmic beats of traditional hand drums resonate with vibrant vocals for a musical journey through time.

(Source: Kuaishou; Edited by Zhou Kaihua)

