The exquisite silver ornaments of the Miao ethnic group

People's Daily Online) 10:12, February 07, 2024

Silver ornaments, one of the cultural hallmarks of the Miao ethnic group in China, have now become carriers of multicultural exchange. For a long time, silver ornaments have been used as jewelry and wedding accessories within the Miao ethnic group. They are well-known for their handmade craftsmanship and beautiful, auspicious patterns.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

