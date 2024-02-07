Home>>
The exquisite silver ornaments of the Miao ethnic group
(People's Daily Online) 10:12, February 07, 2024
Silver ornaments, one of the cultural hallmarks of the Miao ethnic group in China, have now become carriers of multicultural exchange. For a long time, silver ornaments have been used as jewelry and wedding accessories within the Miao ethnic group. They are well-known for their handmade craftsmanship and beautiful, auspicious patterns.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional culture given a modern twist
- Digital humans become new 'messengers' of traditional Chinese culture
- Pic story: inheritor of traditional string-weaving technique in NE China's Jilin
- Going digital for going popular -- Tech empowers traditional Chinese culture
- Young artist dedicated to passing down the craft of tongcao flowers making
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.