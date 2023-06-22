Pic story: inheritor of traditional string-weaving technique in NE China's Jilin

(新华网) 10:32, June 22, 2023

Xu Xiaoxue (L) and one of her team members weave at her studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 20, 2023.

Xu Xiaoxue is an inheritor of the traditional string-weaving technique, which she started learning when she was still a child.

In 2016, Xu launched her own brand. The traditional string weaving technique became a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage of Jilin in 2021. While operating a studio, Xu also accepts apprentices and offers free training courses. She hopes to carry forward the string-weaving technique, making more and more young people to learn and love it. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

