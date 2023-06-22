Home>>
Pic story: inheritor of traditional string-weaving technique in NE China's Jilin
(新华网) 10:32, June 22, 2023
Xu Xiaoxue (L) and one of her team members weave at her studio in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 20, 2023.
Xu Xiaoxue is an inheritor of the traditional string-weaving technique, which she started learning when she was still a child.
In 2016, Xu launched her own brand. The traditional string weaving technique became a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage of Jilin in 2021. While operating a studio, Xu also accepts apprentices and offers free training courses. She hopes to carry forward the string-weaving technique, making more and more young people to learn and love it. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.