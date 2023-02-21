People greet Longtaitou Day across China

Xinhua) 16:52, February 21, 2023

Pupils perform dragon dance to greet the Longtaitou Day at a primary school in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 21, 2023. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Feb. 21 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Pupils perform dragon dance to greet the Longtaitou Day at a primary school in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 21, 2023. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Feb. 21 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

People perform to greet the Longtaitou Day on a square in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 21, 2023. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Feb. 21 this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance to celebrate the Longtaitou Day in Tiechang Village, Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 21, 2023. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Feb. 21 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)