College student promotes traditional Chinese culture by creating delicate hair accessories

People's Daily Online) 10:42, November 17, 2022

Driven by her deep love for outstanding traditional Chinese culture and a keen interest in Hanfu, the traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic group, a college girl in China has created more than 300 handmade hair accessories in the traditional Chinese style.

Zhou Yutong poses for a photo in Hanfu, the traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic group. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

Zhou Yutong currently studies at the School of Marxism of Lanzhou University in Lanzhou city, northwest China's Gansu Province.

She was fascinated by traditional Chinese-style illustrations and poetry, and fell in love with Hanfu in high school.

"When I'm dressed in Hanfu and wear the traditional Chinese-style makeup and hairstyle, I feel as if I have traveled to ancient times," Zhou said.

In order to create more beautiful traditional Chinese-style looks, Zhou started trying to make hair accessories by herself.

Zhou Yutong poses for a photo in Hanfu, the traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic group. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

It takes a lot of patience and skill to make a delicate hair accessory in the traditional Chinese style, as it usually involves sticking a dozen smaller pieces together and joining together a dozen, and sometimes even dozens, of open loops.

At first, Zhou only made hair accessories from materials in the packs she bought from stores. After sharpening her skills through practice, Zhou is now able to not only assemble hair accessories skilfully, but also create her own designs and make hair accessories for sale.

Photo shows a handmade traditional Chinese-style hair accessories created by Zhou Yutong. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

She now takes orders online and makes accessories according to customers’ requirements.

In 2021, Zhou received her first big order -- customizing traditional Chinese-style hairpins for a coming-of-age ceremony. The customer only told Zhou to make sure that the hairpin had a red-crowned crane and is green, and gave Zhou free rein in everything else for making the ornament.

Photo shows a handmade traditional Chinese-style hairpin created by Zhou Yutong. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

"I like it when we trust each other. And I like orders that don't have many limitations," Zhou said, adding that she will continue spending time on this hobby.

"I hope I will be able to make more exquisite and diverse accessories and open my own hairpin store. This way, I will bring more young people closer to traditional Chinese hair accessories and motivate them to learn the deeper meaning of and the stories behind each traditional design," she said.

Photo shows handmade traditional Chinese-style hair accessories created by Zhou Yutong. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

Photo shows a handmade traditional Chinese-style hair accessory created by Zhou Yutong. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

Photo shows handmade traditional Chinese-style hair accessories created by Zhou Yutong. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Lanzhou University)

