We Are China

A glimpse of Weinan culture in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province

By Wu Chao, Zhu Yingqi (People's Daily App) 08:11, August 02, 2022

Chinese and foreign reporters visit the Weinan Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Weinan, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday morning. (Photos: Wu Chao, Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)

Picture taken on Monday morning shows a model folk drum dance at the exhibition in the museum.

On display at the museum on Monday morning is "huamo," a kind of steamed bread eaten during festivals.

Artists perform "Huayin Laoqiang," a traditional Chinese opera, for visitors at the museum on Monday morning.

Cuban reporter Yasef Francisco learns about the opera from an artist on Monday morning.

Chinese shadow puppeteers work at the museum on Monday morning. The traditional Chinese folk art was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2011.

