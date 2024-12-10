China's A-share market stages strong rally Tuesday morning, following CPC leadership meeting on ramping up economic stimulus in 2025

Global Times) 16:37, December 10, 2024

China's A-share market rallied strongly at the opening on Tuesday, with all three major indices posting notable increases. The surge followed the CPC leadership’s meeting on 2025 economic plans, emphasizing the need for implementing a more proactive fiscal policy and concurrently a moderately loose monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 2.58 percent at the opening, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.66 percent, and the ChiNext Index surged 4.88 percent. Fewer than 50 stocks in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets opened lower.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stock market's Hang Seng Index opened up by 3.21 percent, and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped by 4.24 percent.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to analyze and study the economic work of 2025 and arrange Party conduct and anti-corruption work, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting urged implementing a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy next year. The country should vigorously boost consumption, improve investment efficiency, and expand domestic demand on all fronts, said an official statement released after the meeting.

In the first 10 minutes of trading, the combined turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets exceeded 500 billion yuan ($69 billion). In less than an hour, the daily turnover topped 1 trillion yuan for the 50th consecutive session, marking the longest streak on record.

Brokerage stocks led the rally, while real estate shares saw a wave of strong gains, with many hitting their daily upper limit. AI applications and semiconductor shares were notably active, while robotics-related stocks continued to surge higher.

By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.58 percent, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.08 percent, and the ChiNext Index gained 2.21 percent, paring some gains after two hours of trading.

Before the opening of the A-share market, overseas Chinese assets soared overnight, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rising as much as 8.54 percent. Popular Chinese stocks listed in the US market saw widespread gains.

By the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.59 percent, the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.75 percent, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.69 percent.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)