Small businesses dominate Beijing bourse

Xinhua) 17:18, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 percent of the listed firms on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), data from the bourse showed Friday.

The BSE has listed 257 firms so far, with private enterprises accounting for nearly 90 percent of the total. The combined market value of listed companies on the bourse exceeds 660 billion yuan (about 91.7 billion U.S. dollars).

China launched the BSE in 2021, with the aim of building it into a primary platform serving innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises. The bourse is the third stock exchange on the Chinese mainland, in addition to the two others in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Over the past three years, the bourse has supported small businesses in leveraging special and sophisticated technologies to produce novel and unique products, and helped those pursuing new quality productive forces go public.

High-tech companies take up over 90 percent of the listed firms, while enterprises from emerging strategic and advanced manufacturing industries account for nearly 80 percent, according to the BSE.

The data also showed that over 80 percent of the funds raised in the BSE have been funneled into sectors including green and low-carbon development, digital economy and new materials.

