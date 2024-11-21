Chinese vice premier meets with Citigroup CEO

Xinhua) 22:23, November 21, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Jane Fraser, chief executive officer of Citigroup, on Thursday in Beijing.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is deepening the reform of its financial system and continuing to expand the high-level, two-way opening-up of its financial sector.

China welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital, including Citigroup, to invest and do business in China, and to share opportunities and participate in the development of the country's financial market, He said.

Fraser said that Citigroup is optimistic about the prospects of China's economy and financial market, and is willing to explore the Chinese market further, contributing to the promotion of U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation and maintaining the healthy development of the global economy.

