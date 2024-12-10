China's foreign trade up 4.9 pct in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 14:07, December 10, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 4.9 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

The goods trade volume expanded to 39.79 trillion yuan, or 5.6 trillion in U.S. dollar terms, in the January-November period, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The country's exports rose 6.7 percent year on year during the period to 23.04 trillion yuan, while imports climbed 2.4 percent to 16.75 trillion yuan, the GAC data showed.

