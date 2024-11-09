China adopts measures to promote foreign trade, mulls reform of elderly care

Xinhua) 10:01, November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting that deliberated and adopted a raft of policy measures aimed at promoting the steady growth of foreign trade, and mulled measures on deepening the reform and development of elderly care services in the new era.

The meeting called for solid work in promoting the steady growth of foreign trade to provide strong support to the economy's continuous recovery, specifying a slew of work arrangements, including beefing up financial support, fully utilizing policy support loans for small- and micro-sized businesses, and optimizing cross-border trade settlement to help enterprises strengthen their capacity in managing exchange rate risks.

It also encouraged efforts to promote the development of cross-border e-commerce, the establishment of overseas smart logistics platforms, green trade, trade activities in border regions, as well as repair services for overseas goods in comprehensive bonded zones, adding that negotiations with more countries on signing mutual visa-free treaties will be continued.

The meeting on Friday also stressed efforts to properly implement the policies and work arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in coping with population aging and developing the elderly care services industry, to ensure that the elderly are well provided for, enjoy their lives, and continue their pursuits.

It called for efforts to strengthen basic elderly care services and training of personnel. It called for targeted services such as assisted dining and showers for elders at a particularly advanced age or living alone.

The meeting also called for greater efforts in developing the silver economy and tapping into the potential of elderly care consumption to expand domestic demand.

