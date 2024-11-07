China's foreign trade picks up pace in October

Xinhua) 13:18, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade registered faster growth in October, indicating stronger economic momentum.

Total goods imports and exports expanded 4.6 percent year on year in yuan terms last month, quickening from the 0.7 percent increase in September, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Thursday.

In the first 10 months, the country's foreign goods trade rose 5.2 percent from a year ago to 36.02 trillion yuan (about 5 trillion U.S. dollars), with exports up 6.7 percent and imports up 3.2 percent.

China is capable of achieving the full-year foreign trade goal of improved quality and stable volume, said Lyu Daliang, director of the GAC's Department of Statistics and Analysis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)