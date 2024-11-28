China reports more inter-regional trips, cargo throughput in October on policy support

Xinhua) 08:34, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has seen increases in both inter-regional trips and cargo throughput at ports in October as pro-growth policies are taking effect, official data showed Wednesday.

Some 5.84 billion inter-regional trips were made last month, up 6.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In the first ten months of 2024, the number of inter-regional trips climbed 5.5 percent year on year to 54.93 billion, the data showed.

The country's cargo throughput at ports climbed 3 percent year on year to 1.53 billion tonnes last month. Specifically, foreign trade cargo throughput at ports rose 5.5 percent from a year ago.

The commercial freight volume increased by 3.9 percent year on year to 5.02 billion tonnes in October, while road cargo rose by 4.2 percent year on year.

Fixed-asset investment in China's transport sector amounted to 3.06 trillion yuan (about 425.1 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-October period, according to the ministry.

