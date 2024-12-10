Youth from Türkiye embraces Chinese market with innovations

SHENZHEN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Mehmet Nemo Turker, a young man from the Republic of Türkiye, has made the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen his home and the base for his entrepreneurial ventures.

Nemo has established several companies that focus on the research and development (R&D) of energy-related products, including battery cells and energy storage solutions.

Born in 1990, Nemo has always had a passion for electronic products. During his high school years, he demonstrated his technical prowess by independently developing a social media website and uncovering a vulnerability in the school system. Subsequently, the school entrusted him with managing its website, and he even received his own office.

With his sights set on broader horizons, Nemo left university in Türkiye to study abroad, choosing Shenzhen, a leading tech hub in south China.

"'Nemo' means 'no human' in Latin, signifying 'nobody.' In the realm of technological innovation, I am a nobody. Yet, I aspire to seize China's development opportunities and start anew," said the young man, quipping with his own name.

Nemo's entrepreneurial journey began with a sincere heart to help his friend with disabilities.

One of Nemo's friends became a high paraplegic at the age of 18 due to a diving accident, leaving him only able to move his neck. Nemo's global search for assistive devices to aid his friend was met with limited success. This quest led him to encounter many others with similar disabilities who yearned to reintegrate into society but lacked the means.

Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei, one of the world's largest electronics markets, provided the answer he had been so desperately searching for.

"Facial recognition is too costly. Strolling through Huaqiangbei, I witnessed a motion-sensing gaming console demonstration and had an epiphany. Why not leverage sensor technology?" Nemo recalled.

He then combined sensors with regular glasses, and after relentless development and refinement, he launched the Glassouse series. This innovative aid enables individuals who are unable to use a mouse and keyboard to independently operate smartphones and computers.

"Look, even if one cannot move their limbs, people can control the mouse through shaking their head, blinking, biting, or even blowing air, leveraging modern technology to enable people with disabilities to return to normal social interactions, life and work to the greatest extent possible under their physical limitations," explained Nemo in his office located in Longgang District, demonstrating the head-controlled mouse he has developed.

In Shenzhen, Nemo founded companies like EnnoPro Group, concentrating on energy product R&D. He led his R&D team to continuously perfect their products, eventually capturing the attention of Sony Group and successfully selling a patent.

Focusing on hybrid vehicle batteries and supported by the mature industrial chain in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, his company's market share in the global market is steadily increasing, according to Nemo.

"As Türkiye is my homeland and China is my second, I offer my Glassouse products for free to those in need in both countries. I hope that one day, 'Mr. nobody' like me will become somebody who contributes to society," Nemo added.

