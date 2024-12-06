Vice premier encourages foreign firms to deepen cooperation with China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to continue deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China, Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in Beijing.

He said China is further deepening the reform of its financial system and steadily expanding the institutional opening up of the financial sector, providing greater convenience for foreign enterprises operating in the country.

China welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital, including BlackRock, to invest and do business in China, sharing China's development opportunities, the vice premier said.

Fink said that BlackRock is optimistic about the prospects of the development of China's economy and financial market, and is willing to continue to deepen its engagement with the Chinese market and contribute to U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation.

