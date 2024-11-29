Invest in China: German engineering giant eyes stronger China partnership for global success

Xinhua) 09:44, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- German industrial firm Bosch has voiced its commitment to China, emphasizing that collaborating with local partners is essential to securing a brighter future for the company's business growth.

"In the past, it was often said that China needs Bosch and its innovative technologies for the development of its automotive industry. But today, the narrative has shifted: Bosch also needs China," Xu Daquan, president of Bosch China, told Xinhua in an exclusive interview during the ongoing second China International Supply Chain Expo.

At the expo, Bosch has teamed up with XPENG Motors and other suppliers to operate a joint booth, showcasing its advanced innovative solutions, including the integrated power brake and next-generation occupant safety system designed for the new XPENG P7+ model.

Xu noted that the booth epitomizes upstream and downstream collaboration and synergy across the automotive supply chain, and the cooperation between the suppliers will be integrated further in the future.

"Bosch's engagement with Chinese suppliers has evolved from the traditional 'supply chain' model to a more dynamic and integrated 'supply ecosystem,' where each node is closely tied and works together to drive progress," Xu said.

He noted that Bosch's close cooperation with Chinese firms has enhanced its competitive edge.

China has now emerged not only as a major consumer of Bosch products, but also a key incubator for new technologies, according to Xu.

Besides, the speed, both in R&D and manufacturing, where China's efficiencies are unmatched globally, is making the country increasingly essential for Bosch, he added.

Xu provided an example to illustrate the rapid advancement of Chinese automotive technologies. "The development cycle for new vehicles, involving thousands of components, has been reduced from 18 months to just 12 months in the past year alone," he said.

Meanwhile, China's rapidly evolving automotive landscape has stimulated the company to shift gears to seize emerging market opportunities.

Currently, Bosch employs over 10,000 R&D personnel in China, working on cutting-edge technologies such as hydrogen fuel-cell power systems and advanced driving solutions.

"These innovations, designed to address local needs, also feed back into our global operations," Xu noted.

To keep abreast of market developments, the German giant with a 138-year legacy is embracing a more open and collaborative approach, partnering with local partners.

Bosch has worked with WeRide to launch an initiative aimed at creating a new generation of advanced driving solutions, a strategic move to stay competitive amid fierce rivalry from overseas and local players.

When asked whether there are concerns over too much reliance on China, Xu noted that it's a natural choice to remain committed to the market where technological evolutions are advancing.

"Our assets in Bosch China are integral to our global portfolio. We will actively enhance our local manufacturing and R&D capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the market," Xu said.

