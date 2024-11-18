China's finance ministry carries out treasury bond market-making support operation

Xinhua) 22:58, November 18, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said Monday that it would carry out a treasury bond market-making support operation.

The move aims to support treasury bond market-making, enhance liquidity in the secondary treasury bond market, and improve the treasury bond yield curve that reflects market supply and demand, said the ministry.

The ministry will sell a total of 1.11 billion yuan (about 152.98 million U.S. dollars) of treasury bonds in the secondary market.

Under the treasury bond market-making support mechanism established in 2016, the ministry can utilize operation tools such as buying and selling treasury bonds in the secondary market through a specific platform to support treasury bond market-making.

