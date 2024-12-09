China's securities regulator vows further opening-up of futures market

Xinhua) 10:00, December 09, 2024

SHENZHEN, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will further open up the futures market to enable qualified foreign institutional investors to trade more types of derivatives, according to a senior official.

The country will gradually and orderly expand the varieties of derivatives in which qualified foreign institutional investors can participate within commodity futures and options trading, Chen Huaping, deputy head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said Saturday at a forum in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Chen said the commission will continue to push forward reforms in accordance with market principles and the law, and promote the high-standard opening-up of the futures market.

This comes amid China's continued efforts to promote the all-round institutional opening-up of its financial markets, deepen the interconnectivity of domestic and foreign markets, and support more foreign institutions to invest here.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)