Intelligent launch-site system boosts efficiency in China's space launches

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's space launches are becoming smarter and more efficient thanks to a newly developed intelligent launch-site system.

The intelligent launch-site system, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), has enhanced the integration, informatization, digitization and intelligence of launch sites, Xu Wenxiao, an expert from the CASC, told Xinhua.

The system comprises five major systems, including communication and meteorological systems. These systems collaborate to achieve information interconnectivity and sharing, making the launch process more efficient and intelligent, according to Liu Qiaozhen with the CASC, leader of the system development team.

The system stands out for its platform versatility and flexibility in adapting to tasks, Liu said. The command and monitoring platform adopts innovative design approaches, unifying command procedures to quickly adapt to different rockets and testing processes.

The digital simulation platform of the system can construct a full three-dimensional, digital, high-fidelity virtual mission scenario. By building a three-dimensional digital twin of the launch site, technicians will have a clear overview of the structure, equipment deployment and operational status of the system, aiding in rapid problem diagnosis.

"The intelligent launch-site system has enriched flight monitoring methods with digital technology," Xu said.

The system can show the complex rocket flight process in three dimensions, enabling visual monitoring of flight status and prediction of flight performance.

This innovation enriches the methods of flight-data interpretation, making the rocket's flight status more intuitive and enhancing the test workers' control over the rocket's flight condition.

Beyond being an "information hub," the intelligent launch-site system also acts as a "think tank."

The system's health-management platform is interactive, capable of communicating with operators about basic task information and providing process progress and operational suggestions after learning from the plans, details and procedures of a mission.

It also offers a range of intelligent services, such as "intelligent expert," "process assistant," "training teaching" and "fault diagnosis," providing strong support for the launch team's scientific decision-making.

The system's operation platform centrally displays the operational status of each device, allowing the entire system's routine maintenance work to be completed by a single person, reducing costs and increasing efficiency for launch-site operations.

