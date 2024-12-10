China sets up first quantum computing-empowered medicine research institute

A visitor takes photos of an Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer model at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has set up the country's first medicine research institute powered by quantum computing and data in east China's Anhui Province, China Science Daily reported on Monday.

The Hefei quantum computing and data medicine research institute, jointly established by Bengbu Medical University and Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co., Ltd., was officially launched on Sunday. The institute is dedicated to applying quantum computing power in the medical field and commercializing its research achievements, according to the report.

Quantum computing represents a new type of computing power in medicine. Successful practices have been seen in the United States, where the world's first quantum computer tailored for medical use was built and carried out practical applications in various fields.

The new institute, leveraging its strengths in quantum computing, medical research, and talent development, will conduct real-machine verification of quantum medical algorithms, promote deep cooperation between quantum computing and medical research, advance the training of data medicine professionals, so as to empower China's medical data security and applications with quantum computing, said the report.

Guo Guoping, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Key Laboratory of Quantum Information in the University of Science and Technology of China, also chief scientist of Origin Quantum, said that the new institute will promote the "handshake" between China's independent quantum computing power and its extensive medical data. This approach will also be used to explore new paths for cultivating talent in quantum data medicine.

Last year, the Bengbu Medical University and Origin Quantum released China's first achievement in applying domestically-developed superconducting quantum computers in medical research. This milestone has improved the efficiency of breast molybdenum target detection, showcasing the advantages of quantum computing power.

The two parties are currently jointly exploring the acceleration of small molecule drug development with quantum computing power. This effort is based on Origin Wukong, China's self-developed superconducting quantum computer released by Origin Quantum, according to the report.

Since its launch in January, Origin Wukong has completed 298,000 quantum computing tasks for users from 137 countries and regions worldwide.

