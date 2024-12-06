China unveils record-breaking 504-qubit superconducting quantum computer

Xinhua) 13:09, December 06, 2024

HEFEI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China set a new domestic record on Thursday with the launch of the "Tianyan-504" superconducting quantum computer equipped with the 504-qubit "Xiaohong" chip, marking a significant milestone in the field of quantum computing.

The quantum computer was co-developed by the China Telecom Quantum Group (CTQG), the Center for Excellence in Quantum Information and Quantum Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and QuantumCTek Co., Ltd., a leading quantum company based in east China's Anhui Province.

The "Tianyan-504" surpasses the 500-qubit chip threshold and also promises to match the performance of international quantum computing platforms like IBM in terms of qubit lifetime, readout fidelity and other key aspects, according to the CTQG.

This quantum computer will be integrated into the "Tianyan" quantum computing cloud platform, making it accessible to users worldwide.

"Tianyan," China Telecom's quantum computing cloud platform launched in November 2023, has received over 12 million visits from more than 50 countries, providing convenient and straightforward quantum computing services to global users.

Established in May 2023 in Hefei, capital of Anhui, the CTQG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom, focusing on quantum technology research and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)