Chinese scientists achieve world's largest ion trap quantum simulation

Xinhua) 09:54, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists has accomplished the world's largest ion trap quantum simulation with a precision of single-qubit resolution, marking a significant leap forward in the pursuit for large-scale quantum computing capabilities.

The ion trap, a device that confines ions within a confined space via electromagnetic fields, stands out as a highly promising candidate for the realization of large-scale quantum computing.

However, the principal challenge in this approach is to simultaneously maintain stable ion trapping and precise control over a large number of ions.

Quantum simulations involving approximately 200 ions have been reported. Yet, the incapability to discern the state of individual ions impeded the extraction of vital data, posing a barrier to the advancement of more extensive and versatile quantum computing applications in the future.

Using cryogenic monolithic ion trap technology and a two-dimensional scheme, researchers from Tsinghua University realized a stable trapping of 512 ions for the first time.

Additionally, the team has successfully conducted quantum state measurements with "single-qubit resolution" across an unprecedented 300 ions, according to the study published on Thursday in the journal Nature.

"This work is the largest quantum simulation or computation performed to date in a trapped ion system. This is a milestone to be recognized," commented the peer reviewer of the paper.

"Our work provides a powerful tool for delving into the intricacies of quantum science, and paving the way for the advent of large-scale quantum computing," said Duan Luming, the corresponding author of the paper.

"This innovation has the potential to be applied to realms like materials and pharmaceutical development, engineering, and artificial intelligence," said Duan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)