China discovers landmark human evolution fossils

Xinhua) 08:26, December 09, 2024

People visit the Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have discovered dozens of human fossils dating back 300,000 years, which are the earliest ones found in East Asia in terms of the evolution process towards Homo sapiens, the species to which all modern human beings belong.

The human fossils, along with a large number of fossilized animal bones and stone tools, have been unearthed at the Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County, east China's Anhui Province.

Chinese researchers reported their latest discoveries and studies concerning the Hualongdong ancient human site at an academic conference held in Dongzhi County from Friday to Sunday this week. Nearly 100 researchers and scholars, including over a dozen international experts, attended the event.

Discovered in late 1988, the Hualongdong site has yielded remarkable finds during continuous excavations since 2013. Approximately 20 individual ancient human fossils, including a relatively complete skull, over 400 stone artifacts, numerous bone fragments with evidence of artificial cutting and chopping, and more than 80 vertebrate fossils have been unearthed at this site.

From April to November 2024, an archaeological team conducted a new round of excavations, covering an area of 40 square meters. A total of 11 human fossils were unearthed, including one well-preserved foot metatarsal bone, one broken frontal bone, one middle femur fragment and eight skull fragments.

Wu Xiujie, a researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and leader of the Hualongdong excavation team, said these discoveries show that a large family of more than 20 individuals lived at the site.

"They had a 'dining hall' where they cut, chopped and processed food. A karst cave was probably their bedroom for hiding from wild beasts at night, but it has collapsed, and we have not yet excavated it. We hope to discover more fossils in the future," Wu added.

She also explained that the human fossils at Huanlongdong belong to ancient humans with physical characteristics between the Homo erectus and modern human stages -- which is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found.

A skull fossil unearthed in 2015 is one of the most important discoveries made at Hualongdong to date. Researchers inferred that the skull belonged to a girl of 13 or 14 years old.

"The fossil displays a unique blend of primitive and modern characteristics," Wu noted. "The facial structure and mandible show early evolution toward modern humans, including a flat face, high eye sockets, slender skull, and a jawbone that displays the early development of a chin -- a defining feature of modern humans."

"She already looked very similar to us, but still retained some ancient features," Wu said.

The foot metatarsal bone found this year is the only one unearthed in China, and it could provide important information in studying both how the ancients walked and their height, Wu said.

In addition, the finely crafted stone tools found at Hualongdong show the relatively high technical level of the Hualongdong cave people 300,000 years ago. They were very intelligent, and had evolved towards the stage of Homo sapiens, according to Wu.

"The Hualongdong humans were the earliest ancient humans in East Asia who exhibited the most characteristics of Homo sapiens, and were at a key turning point in the evolution from ancient humans towards modern humans. The Hualongdong site will provide a wealth of information on how modern humans evolved," said Liu Wu, another researcher with the IVPP, who has conducted excavations at the site for more than a decade.

According to experts, Hualongdong is the second site in China, after Zhoukoudian, where the Peking Man fossils were discovered, to produce a rich collection of human fossils and stone tools -- providing crucial evidence regarding human activities during the Middle to Late Pleistocene.

Xu Xing, an academician with the CAS, emphasized the significance of the discoveries at Hualongdong. "For much of the past, fossil evidence of ancient humans primarily came from Africa or the Middle East. The 300,000-year time-frame is critical for understanding the origins of modern humans. The skull fossil unearthed at Hualongdong, with its relatively complete mandible, is an exceptionally rare find that may hold clues to answering key questions about the emergence of Homo sapiens."

A popular theory, based on studies of DNA and fossils mainly from Africa and the Middle East, as well as some human-made products, suggests that modern humans originated in Africa and spread to various parts of the world.

However, in recent decades, discoveries and research of new fossils from various places, especially in China, have shown that this process was actually not simple, but more complex, Xu said.

"The discoveries of human fossils at Hualongdong and related research will enrich our understanding of how this process was completed. Some scholars believe that the origin of modern humans may have been in different places. We will wait and see if the Hualongdong fossils can provide support for this viewpoint," Xu added.

International experts have also expressed enthusiasm about this site. Mara Martinn-Torres, director of Spain's National Research Center on Human Evolution, described the Hualongdong site as one of the most significant discoveries in human evolution over the past decade.

"We are looking at a hominin population that is different from Homo erectus, with derived traits closely linked to the origins of our species. I think this research is important for the whole international community," said Martinn-Torres.

The discoveries at Hualongdong have generated excitement in both the global anthropology and evolutionary biology communities.

"It is between Homo erectus and Homo sapiens -- a period for which fossil evidence is scarce. Additional finds like these are invaluable," said Yosuke Kaifu, a professor at the University of Tokyo. "Researchers are continuing their work, and it's a highly promising site that excites us all."

Beyond its significance for human evolution, scholars believe the Hualongdong site carries broader implications.

Charles Musiba, a professor of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke University, highlighted the site as a model for international collaboration.

"Fossil bones and stone tools show that there is a lot of commonality among our species and our ancestors. Humans have been migrating back and forth for more than 300,000 years, and cross-cultural interactions have probably shaped us as a species," said Musiba.

"The Hualongdong site and related research bring together Chinese and global scientists, fostering collaboration instead of polarization," he added. "We are united in seeking answers to the fundamental question: Who are we, and where did we come from?"

An international expert attending the Hualongdong site academic conference visits the exhibition hall of the Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows human skull fossil fragments displayed at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This picture taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a craniofacial reconstruction on display at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a re-enactment of an ancient human hunting scene at Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This picture provided by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences shows the process of the craniofacial reconstruction of a skull fossil unearthed at the Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences/Handout via Xinhua)

Wu Xiujie (1st L, front), a researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduces Hualongdong site to visitors at the site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows bone fragments with evidence of artificial cutting and chopping displayed at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows stone artifacts displayed at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This picture taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a model showing a human skull and mandible at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A visitor takes pictures of an item displayed at the exhibition hall of Hualongdong site in Dongzhi County of Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

