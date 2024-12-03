Remnants of ancient city gate found in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:49, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Multiple discoveries, including remnants of a city gate from the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) capital of Zhongdu in Beijing, were unveiled by the Beijing Archaeological Research Institute at a press conference on Saturday.

Remnants of the city gate, excavated for the first time, provide a valuable reference for understanding the ancient city's layout.

"This year's excavation efforts unearthed remnants of Duanli Gate, the southwest gate of the outer city of Jin's capital. It is also a rare well-preserved large-scale architectural structure," said Ding Lina, researcher with the institute.

Zhongdu served as Jin's capital for more than six decades in the dynasty's heyday and was later abandoned around the end of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

"Previously, our knowledge of Zhongdu relied on documents and scattered archaeological findings. The absence of landmarks like gates and roads left our understanding incomplete," said Guo Jingning, director of the institute.

In addition to this city gate, archaeologists have unearthed abundant related remnants of the outer city of Zhongdu -- including city walls, moats and drainage ditches, as well as pottery, porcelain items, bricks and tiles.

Significant progress has also been made in archaeological research concerning the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing. Notably, archaeologists have further examined its layout, architectural forms, building materials and construction techniques.

According to Shang Heng, associate research librarian with the institute, discoveries include the oldest stele found in the Jiankou section to date, offering important insights into the construction and evolution of the Great Wall.

