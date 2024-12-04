Tomb complex dating back to Warring States period discovered in Henan
Photo released on Dec. 3, 2024, shows a bronze dagger discovered from a tomb complex dating from the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC) to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in Luohe, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Yang Guang)
More than 200 tombs have been excavated in this complex with artifacts, including bronze, pottery, iron, and jade items.
Photo released on Dec. 3, 2024, shows a bronze sword discovered from a tomb complex dating from the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC) to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in Luohe, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Yang Guang)
Photo released on Dec. 3, 2024, shows the excavation site of a tomb complex dating from the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC) to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in Luohe, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Yang Guang)
Photo released on Dec. 3, 2024, shows an archeologist working at the excavation site of a tomb complex dating from the Warring States period (475 BC-221 BC) to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in Luohe, central China's Henan Province. (China News Service/Yang Guang)
