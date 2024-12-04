Spanish firm embraces Chinese game developer's European expansion

Xinhua) 13:10, December 04, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xron Software, a Barcelona-based gaming company, has welcomed the recent decision by China's leading mobile game developer, Lilith Games, to establish its first European base through an investment in Xron.

The partnership is expected to provide mutual benefits, enabling Xron to leverage Lilith's extensive resources and aiding Lilith in its European expansion, Carlos Shui, CEO of Xron Software, said in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.

"This partnership will allow us to access Lilith's vast expertise and resources while helping them strengthen their presence in Europe," Shui said.

Lilith Games, known for its creative integration of Chinese historical and fictional characters into its products, has already achieved global success with games like Rise of Kingdoms. Shui noted that the recent popularity of Chinese games, such as Black Myth: Wukong, inspired by the Monkey King legend, demonstrates a growing appetite for quality gaming experiences and new market opportunities.

Before this partnership deal, Lilith's only presence outside Asia has been in Los Angeles, where it has its own publishing and international promotion team. The investment in Xron marks a significant step in its European strategy, with plans to develop PC and multiplatform games in Barcelona.

Ou Ya, Lilith Games's head of strategy and investment, highlighted Barcelona's appeal as a hub for gaming development. "Barcelona is a city with a strong artistic atmosphere and an excellent pool of design talent, providing the conditions for developing the gaming industry," Ou said in a statement shortly after the partnership deal was announced in early November.

The collaboration is already bearing fruit. Xron is set to complete development on Ars Notoria, a fantasy survival-action role-playing game, with support from Lilith's resources and promotional efforts. "We hope this will be a long-term collaboration," Shui said. "Not just for this game, but for future projects as well. Our goal is to combine resources from both teams to create high-quality games that resonate globally."

Founded in 2013 in Shanghai, Lilith Games has grown into a global player with studios in Beijing and Shenzhen, as well as subsidiaries in Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. The company is renowned for its hit mobile games, including AFK Arena and the real-time strategy game Rise of Kingdoms.

