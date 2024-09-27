Gaming industry growth drives Chinese culture globally

08:18, September 27, 2024 By Yao Yulin, Ye Ting, Zhu Han ( Xinhua

BEIJING/HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Donning golden hoop headbands reminiscent of Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King, gamers from around the globe are deeply engrossed in their controllers, battling it out in the virtual realm at the third Global Digital Trade Expo, currently underway in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

These gamers have been lining up to try out the Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong" at the expo. Considered the first Chinese-developed "Triple-A" title, the game draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West." The story follows the adventures of a monk and his three disciples, with a particular focus on Sun Wukong, known for his supernatural powers and mischievous nature.

A visitor poses for photos at the booth of the Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong" during the third Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Mirroring the game's meteoric rise in the gaming world, with sales skyrocketing to over 10 million copies across platforms within mere three days after the launch, an increasing array of Chinese games are making their mark on the global stage, propelled by the digital trade.

"We have configured hardware products from several global manufacturers on site, so that our audience can experience the feeling of playing 'Black Myth: Wukong' on different devices," said a member of staff at the expo.

"In addition to fighting monsters and passing levels, the meticulously depicted artifacts and scenes in the game are desirable, conveying the artistic conception of Chinese aesthetics. Its grand music is also shocking," said Huang Zeyuan, a Hangzhou citizen who tried the game at the site.

China's digital industry has seen robust growth in recent years, reporting a total revenue of 32.5 trillion yuan (4.62 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023.

People try "Phantom Blade Zero," developed by Beijing-based S-Game, during Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Riding on the vigorous development of the digital boom, China's gaming industry is increasingly capturing the attention of the global market with Chinese culture, which provides significant spiritual connotations and background content support, also stepping onto the world stage.

Industry analysts believe that in the current context of increasingly frequent cultural development and civilization exchanges, digitalization has provided an efficient method of popularization, and games are one of the important media that help cultures break through time and space.

At the recently concluded 2024 Beijing Culture Forum (BCF), there was a salon on traditional culture in emerging cultural forms. Participants expressed their views on the inheritance, development and spreading of fine traditional Chinese culture with the help of new technologies.

Feng Ji, producer of "Black Myth: Wukong," said during the salon that intangible cultural heritage needs to be supported by modern technology, and to strengthen the cognition of modern people in a form that is both popular and enjoyable.

"Intangible cultural heritage has withstood the test of time. When we think about how to protect it, it is a good choice to adopt the most popular way now, such as interactive entertainment combined with related technologies," Feng said, adding that such an appropriate way can instantly enlarge its audience, and everyone can immediately feel that it is not outdated in this era.

Known in China by her Chinese name, Cui Hua, Justyna Szpakowska from Poland now works as a cross-cultural media professional. She mentioned during the salon that intelligent communication has made it easier to share traditional Chinese culture globally through technology. For instance, Sun Wukong was rebranded effectively in the game, which made the original monkey hero appeal more to global gamers.

Motion capture crew members of the Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong" watch the replay at a workshop in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Yu Huan/Xinhua)

Also, artificial intelligence (AI) has reduced the obstacles of language when it comes to translation projects. The translation of Sun Wukong's lines into less common languages can now be done more quickly, with human editors refining the results. The core and soul of the underlying culture remain unchanged, allowing gamers to explore the full context and essential background, she said.

Zhu Dianjun, editor-in-chief and vice president in public policy of Tencent, noted that following the success of "Black Myth: Wukong," viewership of the 1982 TV adaptation of "Journey to the West" spiked overseas. For example, curious about the conflict between the Monkey King and Red Boy, many foreign players have turned to the original novel for context. When they encounter difficulties understanding certain characters, they often seek out the series for further clarity.

At a parallel forum during the BCF, a strategic cooperation platform for the animation and game industries in 10 provinces and municipalities was launched. "The platform will further integrate with cultural and tourism enterprises, bringing more Chinese animation intellectual properties (IPs) and businesses to the international market, and allowing Chinese culture to reach a global audience," said Liu Chungang, president of the Beijing Animation and Game Industry Alliance.

The launch of this cooperation platform has greatly excited Liu Wei, president of the Shaanxi Animation and Game Industry Association. He believes that the platform will significantly enhance the global reach of Shaanxi culture and facilitate the influx of technical talent. "Presenting traditional culture through games attracts more young people's attention and helps with the modern transmission of traditional culture," said Liu.

Liu pointed out that as the game "Black Myth: Wukong" gained global popularity, one of its filming locations, the Shuilu Nunnery in Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, also became a major attraction, drawing a large number of tourists. Shaanxi boasts a rich cultural heritage, and this platform can better expand the pathways for connecting the province's excellent traditional culture with the world, better promoting its culture and stories.

Performers stage traditional Chinese operas during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Chinese games have a long history of reaching overseas markets. As early as 2012, games like "Goddess Alliance" initiated the trend of Chinese games going abroad. With the opening of the China region's App Store, the rise of mobile games brought about a peak in this trend. Since 2018, games such as Tencent's "PUBG Mobile," miHoYo's "Genshin Impact," and Lilith Games' "Rise of Kingdoms" have generated over 100 billion yuan in annual revenue, according to Frank Feng, president of BlueVision Interactive, a subsidiary of BlueFocus Communication Group for overseas business.

In 2023, with the global game market slowing down, Chinese gaming companies actively sought breakthroughs. They worked to enhance their global competitiveness through long-term product operations, acquiring global IPs, and expanding into diverse genres. They also explored the application of new technologies such as generative AI, virtual reality, and next-generation game engine technologies to provide better gaming experiences.

For example, BlueFocus expanded into overseas markets by establishing BlueVision Interactive in 2015, which focuses on using technology to help Chinese companies, including gaming firms, with overseas marketing. In recent years, it has further empowered gaming companies to expand overseas market through technologies like AI and the metaverse, according to Rose Kong, vice president of BlueFocus Communication Group.

Fan Di'an, chairman of China Artists Association, highlighted that games are a global cultural phenomenon, crucial in shaping youth cultural consumption. He stressed that games serve as a cultural and artistic medium, calling for a greater focus on creative design by incorporating traditional Chinese aesthetics and stories.

"While using classic stories, 'Black Myth: Wukong' incorporates other cultural elements like architecture, clothing and design. I believe there are many more Chinese themes that are ripe for adaptation into games, integrating them into modern cultural life," said Fan.

