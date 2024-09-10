Chinese game "Black Myth: Wukong" is hit with Spanish gamers

MADRID, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hit video game "Black Myth: Wukong" has won wide praise from Spanish experts and gamers impressed by its "unique" stories and "new graphic frontier."

"Black Myth: Wukong" draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West." The novel follows the adventures of a monk and his three disciples, with a particular focus on Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King known for his supernatural powers and mischievous nature.

"What makes this game different is precisely the cultural factor: it is set both narratively and aesthetically in Chinese culture and tradition," said Mario Alaguero, coordinator of the Center for Innovation and Technology in Video Games and Audiovisual Communication (ITACA) at the University of Burgos.

In addition to the cultural factor, quality is another key to the game's success, Alaguero said. "Black Myth" is visually very attractive, with careful technical development.

On one of the most popular video games websites in Spain, HobbyConsolas, analyst David Rodriguez highlighted that he has had a "challenging" and "spectacular" journey while playing the game.

"'Black Myth: Wukong' adapts one of the greatest stories in world literature, and one of those that has perhaps gone unnoticed by Western readers: 'Journey to the West'. The Chinese literary work is a classic reference and this is the opportunity to get to know it in depth," he wrote.

On the technical side, the video game marks "a new graphic frontier," he said, with "outstanding" scenery and sound effects.

Martin Alpuente, a young multiplatform application development student and gamer, told Xinhua that the game is special because "it is completely based on Chinese culture, on its myths and legends," so that "the stories that take place in the game are unique, at least for people who were not familiar with Chinese culture."

He also praised the graphics, which make the game "practically photorealistic," adding that playing "Black Myth" has made him curious about Chinese mythology.

In his review on 3djuegos, another of the industry's leading websites, editor Mario Gomez said the game showcases graphics "the triple-A industry hasn't given us for ten years."

What makes this video game "cooler, more interesting, and special" is the cultural value it carries, as well as its "sense of epic," Gomez said. He has paused the game on countless occasions to "turn on photo mode to immortalize each scene as one who is on a journey," he added.

The game's graphics are "not just a hodgepodge" of technologies, Gomez explained; each element contributes to creating something exotic and immersive.

"That's the real triumph of the game, and it does it so well that after weighing its strengths against its weaknesses, it's hard for me not to recommend it to anyone just for that reason alone," he concluded.

