Trendy games peppered with Chinese flavor appealing to Western players

Xinhua) 08:24, August 28, 2024

A man poses for photos during Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The recently concluded "Gamescom 2024," one of the most celebrated gaming events in the world, saw Chinese developers under the spotlight with their trendy products driven by innovative prowess, global market ambitions and deep cultural roots of Chinese gaming companies.

The event ended over the weekend and attracted more than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries and regions. Long lines of enthusiastic gamers eager to try out the latest games were a common site at the Chinese pavilion.

CHINESE GAMES GO GLOBAL

"Genshin Impact," developed by Chinese gaming giant miHoYo, is a popular Chinese game combining cultural products to create its own "IP universe" to strengthen user loyalty and brand influence.

The company showcased three games, including "Genshin Impact," together with related anime and merchandise at its booth at "Gamescom," which was crowded with eager gamers throughout the event.

People try games at the booth of game science during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Tom, a gamer who only gave his first name from Dusseldorf, Germany, told Xinhua that he adored the virtual nations in Genshin Impact, one of which was created with China as a prototype.

Tom has four games developed by the company installed in his cell. "I hope to visit China and see what it's really like."

Chinese developers such as NetEase and Tencent presented dozens of ingenious games at "Gamescom," including shooting, multiplayer and role-playing games.

The combination of Chinese and local elements was behind the success of Chinese gaming companies, which have rushed to establish studios in several countries and cover a wide range of styles, themes and audiences.

"The past decade represents the incubation phase of China's games industry, while the recent trend at the exhibition mirrors the broader movement of Chinese games going global," said Grace Pan, senior project manager at the Cologne Exhibition Center, also a co-organizer of "Gamescom."

LOCALIZATION

In recent years, Chinese gaming companies have increasingly focused on innovation, aiming to create unique products, said Pan.

Event organizers said Chinese gaming companies can better overcome localization challenges and attract global gamers, thus enhancing their brand value.

Tencent showcased "Dune: Awakening," an open-world survival game based on the "Dune" series of books and movies, while NetEase presented "Marvel Rivals," a multiplayer shooting game authorized by Marvel. Evidently, the attempt to join hands with internationally recognized brands such as "Dune" has paid off.

People try games during gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. The 2023 edition of the international computer and video games trade fair gamescom opened on Wednesday in Cologne, western Germany. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Unlike Chinese gamers, who predominantly prefer playing games on mobile phones, Western players have been accustomed to PC or console games.

Aware of the differences, Chinese developers have begun to adapt their products to make them available on multiple platforms to woo gamers in the West.

They have skillfully incorporated elements of foreign landscapes, architecture and art into their games, creating a resonant experience that allows players worldwide to feel like they are "breaking the fourth wall."

APPEALING CHINESE CULTURE

A Chinese game, "Black Myth: Wukong," presented at "Gamescom" last year, hit the market recently and instantly became one of the most popular games among players across the world.

Inspired by the classic Chinese tale "Journey to the West," the game brings to life the fantasy of battling demons and seeking enlightenment, offering global players a taste of Eastern aesthetics and the allure of Chinese elements.

"I love Chinese stories and history, so I'm thrilled to see a beloved Chinese game enter the market," said Damian Szymanski, CEO of Polish game development studio Render Cube, speaking at "Gamescom" about the recently released "Black Myth: Wukong."

Meng Dehong, deputy director of the Beijing Research Base for Sino-Foreign Cultural Exchange, noted that Chinese cultural works like "Journey to the West" not only exhibit a strong national flavor but also embody universal values, making them appealing to young audiences.

"The global attention, acceptance, and integration of Chinese culture reflect the country's progress," said Meng, "and the games industry is no exception."

