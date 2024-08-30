Woman draws lifelike Wukong mural with charcoal

(People's Daily App) 15:39, August 30, 2024

Watch this artist create a detailed wall mural of Wukong, the legendary Monkey King from "Journey to the West", with charred sticks in Liaocheng, East China's Shandong Province.

(Edited by Li Yuanxin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)