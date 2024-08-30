Home>>
Woman draws lifelike Wukong mural with charcoal
(People's Daily App) 15:39, August 30, 2024
Watch this artist create a detailed wall mural of Wukong, the legendary Monkey King from "Journey to the West", with charred sticks in Liaocheng, East China's Shandong Province.
(Edited by Li Yuanxin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trendy games peppered with Chinese flavor appealing to Western players
- Experience beauty of Chinese culture in 'Black Myth: Wukong'
- Sensational video game 'Black Myth: Wukong' ignites cultural tourism boom in N China's Shanxi
- 3,000-year-old bird artifact takes flight in Chinese mobile game
- Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kong Fu master animating Wukong
- Letter from China: Yaoguai and loong -- Will China's Wukong expand global gaming vocabulary?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.