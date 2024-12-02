African official praises high-quality trade collaboration with China at 2nd CISCE

14:27, December 02, 2024 By Chen Tianhao, Zhao Li

(ECNS)-- The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is like "a melting pot" for exchange and collaboration, opening up new routes, new friendship, new channels of cooperation, said an African official in an exclusive interview with China News Network.

The second CISCE, themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," concluded in Beijing on Saturday, attracting 620 enterprises and organizations from China and abroad.

The CISCE not only provides opportunities to work with Chinese operators, enterprises, and institutions but also enables participants to engage with pavilions from around the world, said Alaa Ezz, secretary general of the Union of African Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Professions, at the expo.

He noted that transport and logistics that connect the world, as well as free trade, are the two most important aspects to him.

Ezz pointed out that both non-tariff barriers, and tariff barriers block international trade. “By the end of the day, the one who pays that is the consumer, is the citizen," he stressed.

Ezz emphasized Africa's openness to global partnerships, particularly with China. “China is the leading trade partner and investment partner. China has been working very heavily in infrastructure, like the development of ports, railways, roads. So, it's opening the hinterland and the landlocked countries and parts of Africa to the world," he said.

Ezz also lauded the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), calling it "key to linking Africa with China and with the rest of the world."

Highlighting the Suez Canal and Alexandria Port, he described them as symbols of China-Egypt cooperation and friendship. He added that under the BRI framework, these landmarks are seizing new development opportunities.

Amid the accelerating global push for digital transformation, Africa is actively advancing its digital economy. Ezz pointed out that Africa has immense potential in e-commerce and digital services, with China's technology and investment playing a pivotal role in supporting the continent's digital transition.

Looking ahead, Ezz expressed confidence that collaboration between Africa and China will lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Africa.

