Senior Chinese lawmaker visits Cameroon

Xinhua) 14:09, December 02, 2024

YAOUNDE, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Zhang Qingwei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, led a delegation to visit Cameroon from Thursday to Sunday.

During the visit, he met with Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and held talks with National Assembly Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and First Vice President of the Senate Aboubakary Abdoulaye.

China and Cameroon are good friends, brothers, and partners, always adhering to mutual support, equality and mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, Zhang said.

China is willing to work with Cameroon to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in various fields, and promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Cameroon, he said.

The Cameroonian side expressed gratitude for China's strong support in its national development. It reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle, highly praised the fruitful outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and expressed the willingness to continue strengthening friendly exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries while further deepening bilateral cooperation in economy and trade, infrastructure, health, and international affairs.

During the visit, Zhang also attended the completion and handover ceremony of the China-assisted National Assembly complex in Cameroon and visited the Confucius Institute at the University of Yaounde II.

