CPC delegation visits Cameroon

Xinhua) 09:39, November 01, 2023

YAOUNDE, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, visited Cameroon from Saturday to Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Theodore Datouo and Jean Nkuete, the secretary-general of the Central Committee of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (RDPC), elaborating on the Chinese path to modernization and China's policy toward Africa.

The two sides also exchanged views on the implementation of the important consensus of the two heads of state and on deepening relations between the two parties and the two countries.

The Cameroonian side expressed its willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side, draw on each other's strengths and explore the path to modernization suited to its own national conditions.

