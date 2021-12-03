Chinese FM meets with Cameroonian FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Cameroon's Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Kai)

DAKAR, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Cameroon's Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella on Tuesday in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

China and Cameroon maintain a deep traditional friendship, said Wang, when meeting with Mbella on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Dakar on Nov. 29-30.

Wang said the two sides have always supported each other firmly, established solid mutual trust, and safeguarded common interests and upheld international fairness and justice.

Wang said the pragmatic cooperation between China and Cameroon has benefited the two peoples. China is ready to work with Cameroon to implement the important initiatives announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on cooperation with Africa and actively explore cooperation in green development, digital economy, agricultural trade and other fields, so as to help Cameroon achieve better development.

Mbella said the major initiatives announced by President Xi Jinping, including vaccine support for Africa and the "nine programs" will strongly promote Africa's development. This demonstrates China's global leadership, and will also push the international community to pay more attention to Africa.

China's respect for African brothers and sound initiatives to promote Africa-China cooperation fully demonstrate China's consistent commitment to equal-footed dialogue and cooperation with Africa, Mbella said.

Mbella thanked China for its tremendous support for Cameroon's economic and social development and anti-epidemic efforts. He said Cameroon looks forward to strengthening synergy and deepening practical cooperation with China to bring more benefits to the Cameroonian people.

