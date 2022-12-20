Young Cameroonians show talent in Chinese singing competition

Xinhua) 09:38, December 20, 2022

A contestant sings a Chinese song during a Chinese singing competition at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

YAOUNDE, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen young Cameroonians participated in a Chinese singing competition at a university here on Sunday to showcase their talent and Chinese language skills.

Krysten Ella was the winner of the competition dubbed "the Voice of Cameroon" after she thrilled some 200 audience members at the University of Yaounde II with an electrifying rendition of a Chinese song.

"I am really happy and excited because I did not expect to win the prize. I will show this to my parents so that they will be proud of me. This prize will open so many doors for me," Ella told Xinhua.

A contestant sings a Chinese song during a Chinese singing competition at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Soa, Cameroon, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

The event is "special" as it is the first time that young Cameroonians have gathered in such a way after the COVID-19 pandemic, said Xue Xiaobin, director of the Confucius Institute of the university, which organized the competition.

Noting that the event's aim is "to enhance Chinese language skills among the students," National Pedagogic Inspector of Chinese Language from the Ministry of Secondary Education of Cameroon Didier Nama said young Cameroonians have shown an ever-growing interest in learning Chinese over the past few years.

He said the event has further enhanced the mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Cameroon and China.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)