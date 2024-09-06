China's top legislator meets Cameroonian president

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday met with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the summit marks a significant milestone in China-Africa relations, and called for joint efforts to implement the summit's outcomes.

He said the NPC will maintain friendly cooperation with Cameroon's parliament.

Biya said Cameroon is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China, consolidate the traditional friendship, and bring benefits to the two peoples.

