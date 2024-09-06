China's top legislator meets Cameroonian president
Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday met with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the summit marks a significant milestone in China-Africa relations, and called for joint efforts to implement the summit's outcomes.
He said the NPC will maintain friendly cooperation with Cameroon's parliament.
Biya said Cameroon is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China, consolidate the traditional friendship, and bring benefits to the two peoples.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cameroonian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
- Feature: Cameroonian man's journey to fulfilling his Kung Fu dream
- Feature: Cameroonian theatrical artist eyes fruitful cultural exchanges with China
- Xi's special representative to attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit, South Summit, visit Algeria, Cameroon, Tanzania
- CPC delegation visits Cameroon
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.